Doncaster ‘gay pride’ poppy divides opinion on Remembrance Sunday

A ‘gay pride' poppy decorated with LGBT rainbow colours has divided opinion after being shared by Doncaster Pride on Remembrance Sunday.

The organisation shared the image - with part of the poppy’s traditional red petals replaced by the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community’s rainbow colours as the nation fell silent yesterday to remember the 100th anniversary of the Armistice in 1918 which ended the First World War.

The image shared by Doncaster Pride on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram).

The image, which was later deleted from the Doncaster Pride Instagram account, was shared on Doncaster Facebook group Doncaster News Party where it met with a mixture of criticism and support.

Jimmy Cording posted: “Why not just leave the poppy symbol alone and respect it! It doesn’t need to have rainbows on it to include the LGBT community!”

Chris Rudge wrote: “Aren’t LGBTQ part of the general community then?

“I think some members are just being opportunists and hijacking this for their own selfish reasons. Shame on them.”

John Barley wrote: “It's not a day for politics or political statements - it's a day when the nation gives thanks and remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep tyrany at bay and should not be hijacked by minority groups to gain publicity. Reprehensible!”

Bryan Longhurst posted: “Absolutely no respect. Just self indulgence,” while Tim Lindsell wrote: “Just leave it alone. We don't have to put the rainbow onto everything.”

Tim Neill said: “On what level is Remembrance Day about sexuality? Absolutely no need whatsoever. The fallen gave their lives for all. To use this for someone's own agenda is distasteful in the extreme. If that makes me sound homophobic, then so be it.”

Louise Calladine added: “The poppy doesn't represent sexuality or preferences. Why does this need to be changed?

“Keep it simple and show the respect it deserves. I suggest you research the significance of the colours on the poppy and what they represent. There's a time and a place for your colours and this isn't it.”

But there was also support for the design.

Stephen Hermida wrote: “As long as they remember who cares. Never forget what Alan Turing did for this country and the shocking way the government treated him.”

Laurra Davidson added: “There are poppies of all different colours to represent different things. There would have been plenty of lgbtq+ members in the armed forces even though they would have been hiding themselves. This is a lovely way to show respect to all soldiers whilst showing respect to their own community.”

Andy Ward said: “I think it's beautiful. The poppy police are sad people. The British Legion don't mind it so I don't.”

Leejay Campbell wrote: “Do you really think our grandfathers and great grandfathers fought and died so we could whine about the colour of a poppy? Don’t you think they’d be happier knowing everyone gets along and supports each other?”

And Paul Stabeler said: “I think if people put half as much effort into doing nice things for each other as they put into being publicly outraged over inconsequential things, the world would be a lovely place.”

Chris Benson said: “he pride flag and colours are for pride and equality which is what these brave men women and children fought for. Its showing respect for the fallen and what they fought for only simpletons see this and assume the gays are trying to get some glory.

Lisa Hewkin posted: “So there's no gay men and women in the military then ?

“People you all need to calm down and except NOT just one type of person went to war, this is not defacing the poppy, this is including all that fell that's all. All walks of life have died.”