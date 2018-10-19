Doncaster girl missing from home for five days

A Doncaster girl is still missing from home today – five days after she disappeared.

CRIME: Nearly 1,000 knife crime offences recorded in South Yorkshire in one year

Jessica Gubb, aged 14, from Mexborough, left her home at around 11.25pm on Sunday, October 14 and police officers are said to be growing extremely concerned’ for her welfare.

Jessica Gubb

APPEAL: Sheffield sex attacker still on the streets

There have been two confirmed sightings of Jessica since she was reported missing – one in East Herringthorpe on Tuesday and another on Rawmarsh Hil on Wednesday.

POLICE: Sheffield man wanted over murder still on the run

Jessica is believed to be wearing a grey Hugo Boss jumper, black leggings and black trainers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 1.038 of October 14.