Doncaster hospital bosses issue public health alert over winter vomiting bug 

People displaying symptoms of Norovirus are being urged to refrain from visiting loved ones in hospital in a bid to prevent the spread of infection.

Anyone who has had sickness or diarrhoea within the last 48 hours is asked to stay at home and not visit patients being treated at Doncaster Royal Infirmary or Mexborough's Montagu Hospital.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

READ MORE: 10 Sheffield homes on sale for less than £50,000

Although most people make a full recovery within one or two days, the bug can make hospital patients feel even more poorly and in some cases interfere with the effectiveness of the medicines they are taking.

While hospital chiefs confirmed they are not currently treating any patients with Norovirus, an outbreak of the winter vomiting bug forced the closure of a ward at DRI in 2017.

READ MORE: Councillor must pay £1,500 after falsely claiming he had been attacked by a fellow councillor

Dr Ken Agwuh, director of infection prevention and control at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “As a healthcare provider, patient care and safety is our number one priority.

“Preventing the spread of infection is critical to this, especially during these winter months, when we are more susceptible to Norovirus outbreaks.

“There are a few ways that you can help us with this.

READ MORE: Landmark Doncaster town centre building to be converted for residential and retail use

“Please do not visit the hospital if you have had any kind of sickness or diarrhoea within the past 48 hours – even if you think it may be food poisoning.

“You should also wash your hands and use the gel provided on your way in and out of the hospital.’’