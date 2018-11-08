Doncaster junior football club in hunt for players to help dream of late charity pioneer live on

A Doncaster junior football club has launched a hunt for players to help the dream of a late local charity pioneer live on.

Market trader Eve Merton helped set up the football club – now known as Eve’s Trust Dynamos – in 1972.

Following her death from cancer in 2011, the Eve Merton Dreams Trust was set up to help the town’s cancer patients fulfil their dreams.

Now the club’s U14s team has launched a dream of its own – a search for players to help Eve’s name live on.

The club’s founding stretches back more than 40 years when Eve, her then husband Eddie and Peter Thurlow, another local father, started a junior football club by the name of Cornard Dynamos after their sons enjoyed a kick about on the local field but had no local team to join.

Since 1972, the club has grown from strength to strength and has seen thousands of children and their families become a part of their history, including ex Arsenal striker Perry Groves.

Eve became club secretary to the club and went about a number of fundraising events to help get the club started, sponsored walks, bikes rides and even support from then professional football player Rodney Marsh.

But now the club's U14s team – which is made up of boys and girls – needs a number of new players urgently.

The club is connected to well-known Doncaster charity the Eve Merton Dreams Trust which was established following Eve’s death.

The organisation helps to fulfil dreams and wishes for terminally ill or seriously ill cancer sufferers in the Doncaster area.

The team, which plays in the Doncaster and District Junior Sunday Football League, plays its home games on the Straight Mile at Doncaster Racecourse, with training sessions every week during the season, both at the pitch and at Goals in Wheatley.

Players are welcome along for trials, but must not be registered with any other club. Boys and girls are welcome.

For further details contact Shaun on 07846 299409.