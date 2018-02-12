Doncaster man beaten and mugged at side of train tracks by knifeman

A knifeman beat a terrified man to the ground near some train tracks before robbing him.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was walking towards a train station along a pathway at the back of train tracks in Marshland Road, Moorends, when he passed two other men.

One of the men then pushed him to the floor, before the second man reportedly threatened him with a knife, described as a small kitchen knife.

The two men, aged in their 20s, then took the man’s rucksack and a H.Samuel jewellery bag he was carrying, before heading towards the railway.

Police said the victim was left 'extremely shaken' by the attack but was not injured. After the ordeal he went back towards Marshland Road.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened this morning at 10.50am.

PC Alex Rowley said: “Although the man wasn’t injured during the incident he has understandably been left extremely shaken by what happened and an investigation is now underway to identify those involved.

“From our enquiries so far we know that there were a number of women stood at the bus stop on Marshland Road, looking in the direction of the incident. I’d like to appeal to them to come forward, if they saw the two men, saw what happened or have any further information.

“The first man is described as white, slim build and about 5ft 8ins tall. He is described as wearing a burgundy hoodie with JD written on the front, black Adidas jogging bottoms with stripes on the knees and riding a grey mountain bike.

“The second man is described as white, with ginger hair, about 6ft tall and of a muscular build. He is said to have been wearing black and burgundy tracksuit bottoms, a red/brown hoodie and brown/maroon trainers.

“If you have any information, please get in touch with us either via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Anyone passing on information should quote incident number 327 of 12 February 2018.