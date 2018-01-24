Doncaster man beaten to the ground by hooded mugging gang

A hooded gang of muggers beat a man to the ground and then stole his shopping in broad day light.

The 37-year-old victim had just left the Booze Barn store in Church Street, Conisbrough, with a bag of shopping when he was approached by a group of about eight boys, thought to be aged between 14 and 17.

He was attacked and had his bag stolen before the gang fled.

Police have now launched an appeal for information in relation to the incident, which happened on Saturday, January 6, between 8.45am to 9.20pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The boys reportedly made demands for money before they followed the man on to Castle Street and then Station Road, where one of the boys punched him, with another pushing him to the ground.

"They then stole the bag he was carrying from Booze Barn before running from the area as the victim ran on to Dale Road.

"The group are said to have been wearing dark clothing, with their hoods up.

"Officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the group prior to the incident.

"If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 1059 of 6 January 2018. You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."