Doncaster man jailed for raping woman in her sleep

A Doncaster man, who admitted to raping a woman in her sleep, has been put behind bars.

During a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court this morning, Judge Roger Thomas QC sentenced Steven Gill, 32, to four years in prison for his crimes.

Prosecuting, Richard Thyne, told the court how Gill, of Clarence Avenue, Balby even had the audacity to 'brag' about his offending to work colleagues.

Mr Thyne told the court: "A witness described him as smirking and grinning about it."

Through a victim impact statement read out in court, the woman said Gill's offending continued to have a devastating impact on her life.

"Even though it happened almost two-years-ago, it has had a long-lasting effect on my life," said the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

She added: "I'm trying to move on, but I find it difficult to get close to people now."

Gill pleaded guilty to four counts of rape at an earlier hearing.

Gordon Stables, defending, told the court that Gill, who suffers from learning difficulties, had the mental capacity of an 11-year-old child.

He said: "He is someone who was bullied through out his childhood, which caused great distress.

"He remains a very vulnerable person. Your Honour has read about his home life, the difficulties his parents had and him being taken into care.

"Essentially, he isn't prepared for this world, and is somebody who is going to be taken advantage of time and again."

Mr Stables told Judge Thomas that Gill's significant mental 'deficit' means he would not cope well in prison, and would not be given the help he needs to rehabilitate himself.

"The length of sentence could be suspended, an alternative submission would be this: the court could consider a community order of three years, giving the probation service longer to address the needs which are referenced in the report. The public would be well served by this, this young man would be well served."

This submission was not accepted by Judge Thomas, who told Gill that it was 'impossible' for him to pass a sentence of anything other than immediate imprisonment.

He said: "At the heart of this case is what is at the heart of any rape case: a man having sexual intercourse with a woman, knowing you do not have her consent, and doing it anyway."

Judge Thomas told Gill he would have to register as sex offender for an indefinite period.