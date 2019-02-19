Doncaster mumtrepreneur launches beauty tools used by the Kardashians

A Doncaster salon owner has set a new industry standard in beauty tools and hygiene – so revolutionary that even the technicians of the Kardashians and Oprah are using them

As a successful owner of two beauty salons, Rebecca was constantly searching for top quality tools.

Spotting a gap in the market, she launched Navy Professional, a British Standard range of tools made using a unique titanium coating, making them durable and hygienic.

Launching this next generation of tooling just three months ago, Rebecca has already made waves in the beauty industry, with a number of well-known fans - including nail technicians to the Kardashian’s and Oprah - already endorsing the products.

Rebecca commented on the launch of Navy Pro; “I’m totally overwhelmed. I can’t believe the success of the brand. The whole project is self-funded so it’s extremely important for me to get this right. I’m passionate about quality in beauty, and it just seemed crazy that the industry was forced to use such sub-par beauty tools. Beauty professionals and technicians spend hundreds of pounds investing in training, and marketing, yet one of the vital components of their job is undermined due to a lack of quality tool standards.”

“It just had to change. I knew it and so did my colleagues, so after illness stopped me from doing what I loved, I took a risk and invested everything into this new concept – the fact that globally renowned beauty professionals are actively advocating my products is amazing, and just goes to show how important an issue the Navy Pro brand is addressing for the industry.”

Based in Yorkshire, Rebecca has toured the globe to find a manufacturer that would meet her need for exceptional quality and longevity.

The former beautician convinced a local manufacturer based in Sheffield, the home of steel, to take a punt and explore the visible gap in the market, Rebecca felt confident she could establish and grow an authentic and ethical brand made from the highest quality materials the industry has to offer.

Working with the family-run Sheffield manufacturer, with decades of experience, Rebecca has hand-picked and perfected each innovative tool for the ‘Navy’ range. The titanium coating of the range gives each tool added strength and durability, with the added benefit that bacteria is unable to adhere to it - it also gives them their signature gold colouring.

Rebecca also worked closely with Dr Patricia Fenton MB BS (NHS Trust Director of Infection & Prevention Control 2002-2013) to ensure the tools come with the best possible hygiene guidelines.

Dr Patricia Fenton MB BS - (NHS Trust Director of Infection Prevention and Control 2001-2013) - who worked with Rebecca independently on the development of the brand’s hygiene compliance, said “The beauty industry is one of the largest and fastest growing in the world. It’s serious business, and so hygiene and quality tools are now of paramount importance. The Navy Pro range plugs this gap and it’s about time too.”

Rebecca concluded: “Now is the time to ensure beauticians and technicians are carrying their tools with pride. No longer is beauty the high school drop-out career choice, but an industry which is free from discrimination and limitations, where you can choose what success you want simply by how hard you wish to work. I’m confident that this range of tools will help professionals across the globe take their careers to the next level, safe in the knowledge that they are compliant with the highest of quality standards.”

The Navy Professional range includes professional tools for brow, lash and nail technicians, as well as hygiene and aftercare sets which are all available on the Navy Pro website https://www.navyprofessional.com/.