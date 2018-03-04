Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson embroiled in Twitter row with police

Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson has become embroiled in a public spat with police over officers posting their opinions on Twitter.

The One Direction star questioned police's use of social media after officers posted a tweet about discovering a cannabis farm at a house in Keighley, West Yorkshire, on Friday.

The 26-year-old, of Bessacarr, tweeted to his 32 million followers: "Help me understand why individual police officers need their own Twitter?

"Surely as law enforcement you should be rising above ‘venting’ to your followers.

"All this does is cause arguments between people online and the police."

In response one of the officers, police constable Sam Hollins tweeted: "Because engagement breaks down barriers, more often than not it lets people feel the police are the people, not just anonymous uniforms."

The tweets since appear to have been taken down.