Doncaster prisoner jailed for 'spitting and using table leg' to attack guards

A Doncaster prisoner will serve even longer behind bars for spitting and using a table leg to attack guards.

Robert Preece-Smith, aged 30, formerly of Raleigh Street, Nottingham, was jailed for 15 months at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday for attacking prison officers at HMP Moorland in Hatfield Woodhouse.

The court heard how he assaulted two prison officers, spitting in one woman’s face and squirting a soapy liquid into her eyes. He also used racist and abusive language towards both officers.

Later the same day, prison officers were called to Preece-Smith’s cell following reports that he had caused damage.

He then used a broken table leg to assault officers who came into his cell, one of which suffered injuries to his head and fingers as a result.

The attacks happened on November 13 in 2016. South Yorkshire Police said that at that time, Preece-Smith was serving a sentence for sexual offences.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of racially aggravated common assault, two counts of common assault, criminal damage and unauthorised possession of an offensive weapon within prison.

After the case, Temporary Detective Sergeant Alex Dorlin, of the Prison Investigation Team, said: “Preece-Smith has admitted before the court that he behaved in a violent and racist manner towards prison officers, which is completely unacceptable.

“Thankfully the officers he assaulted were not more seriously injured, but his conduct was criminal and he is now going back to prison to serve a custodial sentence for these offences.”

Prisons Minister Rory Stewart added: “As this sentence shows, violence against our hardworking staff is completely unacceptable and will never be tolerated.

"We will always use the full force of the law and push for the strongest possible punishment.

“We are focused relentlessly on increasing safety across the estate – that is why we have rolled out body-worn cameras, installed CCTV and are piloting PAVA incapacitant spray.”