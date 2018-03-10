Doncaster rail service cancelled due to 'adverse weather'

A rail service scheduled to run through Doncaster this morning has been cancelled due to the 'ongoing effects of adverse weather'.

This morning's 8.58am service from Doncaster to Hull, via Selby, will no longer run.

A spokesman for Hull trains said: "Due to ongoing effects of the recent adverse weather, Hull Trains are running a reduced service until at least Wednesday, March 14.

"Their fleet has suffered from ingress of ice and snow into the electrics, which has resulted in additional repairs being required to return some of their trains to service."