Doncaster Rovers star Mallik Wilks in court charged with violent offences linked to stabbing

Doncaster Rovers striker Mallik Wilks has appeared in court charged with violent offences linked to a stabbing in Leeds.

Wilks, 19, on loan from Leeds, is facing a trial after appearing before Leeds Magistrates' Court today to face two charges over an incident at Leeds’ West Indian Carnival in August last year.

Doncaster Rovers striker Mallik Wilks.

The teenager entered not guilty pleas to a charge of violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

READ MORE: Fiery atmosphere brings out best in Mallik Wilks, says Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann

Prosecutor Maggie Cavanagh said the assault charge arises out of the "carnival in Chapeltown" in which a man sustained "quite serious injuries".

Ms Cavanagh said the violent disorder was linked to the same incident which involved "group violence" and the use of weapons.

She added: "There were serious injuries caused."

Wilks, wearing a green hooded top and tracksuit bottoms, spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and enter not guilty pleas during the five-minute hearing.

READ MORE: Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann: “I speak to Mallik Wilks more than my kids”

Outlining the violent disorder offence, the court clerk said it is alleged that, at Chapeltown Road, on August 28, 2017, Wilks "used or threatened unlawful violence and...as such would cause a person of reasonable firmness to fear for his or her safety."

The assault occasioning actual bodily harm offence is alleged to have taken place on the same date.

Ms Cavanagh made an application for the case to be committed to Leeds Crown Court because of the seriousness of the charges.

READ MORE: Doncaster Rovers: “I got too comfortable,” says Mallik Wilks

The court heard CCTV footage is to be used as evidence in the case.

District Judge Adrian Lower committed the case to Leeds Crown Court where Wilks will appear on November 21.

Wilks was granted unconditional bail until his next court appearance.

The teenager made his debut for Leeds United against Sutton United in the FA Cup on January 27, 2017.

He is currently with Doncaster Rovers on a six-month loan period, ending in January, scoring five goals in 17 appearances. He played for the club during last’s night’s 1-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Wilks has also had loan spells at Accrington Stanley and Grimsby Town during his time with Leeds.