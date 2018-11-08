Doncaster’s Sheridan Smith forms musical supergroup with Rob Brydon and Roger Daltrey

Doncaster actress and singing star Sheridan Smith has formed a musical supergroup – with comedy star Rob Brydon and The Who frontman Roger Daltrey.

The eclectic line-up will perform as the Carfest Supergroup as part of BBC presenter Chris Evans’ annual Carfest spectacular, which will take place at two venues next summer.

Sheridan Smith will perform alongside The Who's Roger Daltrey and comedy star Rob Brydon

In addition to appearing alongside the Would I Lie To You host and rock legend Daltrey, Sheridan will also rub shoulders with Murder On The Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis Bextor and indie pop band The Feeling.

The group will perform at CarFest North on Sunday 28 July at Bolesworth Castle, Cheshire and at CarFest South at Laverstoke Park Farm, Overton, Hampshire on August 25.

The festivals, organised by the TV and radio host, help to raise cash for BBC’s Children In Need.

Also on the bill are All Saints, Beverley Knight, Clean Bandit, The Human League, The Jacksons, Jools Holland, Judge Jules, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, Sister Bliss, Texas, Tom Odell, Tony Christie and Ziggy Marley.

