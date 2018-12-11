Doncaster Santa dash and festive fayre raises nearly £1,000

A Doncaster park’s first ever Santa dash and festive fayre has raised nearly £1,000.

The Friends of Barnsley Road Playing Field organised the event which will took place at the field off Barnsley Road in Scawsby on Sunday.

READ MORE: Doncaster park hosts first Santa dash

Runners pulled on Santa suits for the jog around the car park while a fayre at the nearby Scawsby Community Centre raised £910.

A group spokesman said: “The fayre was well attended and raised money towards funding which shows the community are getting behind us.

READ MORE: This is how many people will be flying home to Yorkshire this Christmas

“Local businesses in Scawsby freely gave raffle prizes and we are extremely grateful for their support.”

Vicki Scotting, chair of the committee said: “Barnsley Road Playing Field is long overdue an upgrade and working with the community by fund raising events, we would like very much to see something that is sustainable for years and generations to come.

“It’s extremely exciting to see a community pulling together closely for such a good cause.”

READ MORE: Your complete guide to Christmas in Doncaster

The group is now planning a race night for February, a ladies’ pamper night, Easter children’s disco and egg hunt and a spring/summer gala party on the park.