Doncaster sex offender's jail term extended

A Doncaster pedophile has had his jail sentence extended after another of his victims came forward to report cases of historical sexual abuse.

Alan Douglas Blanchard is already serving 12 years after he was convicted by a jury of rape and sexual assaults of four victims at Doncaster Crown Court in 2010.

The 63-year-old, originally from Balby, has had three years added to his sentence after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child between 2003 and 2008.

After the case, detective constable Alison Shields said: “I have nothing but praise for the brave individual who came forward to disclose the horrendous abuse she suffered.

"The victim, like her counterparts in Blanchard’s original trial, has shown exceptional strength in speaking out and this courage enabled officers to compile a strong case against Blanchard.

“I hope the victim is able to take some comfort from justice being served and the fresh conviction encourages other people who may have suffered historical sexual abuse to come forward and report it.

"We will listen to you, support you, and be rigorous in our investigations, in order to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Blanchard will serve out the sentence at Wakefield Prison.