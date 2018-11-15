Doncaster shop's booze licence under threat again after ‘selling illicit cigarettes’ 

A Doncaster shop’s alcohol licence is under threat again after trading standards officers found them selling illicit cigarettes and high strength booze.

Intake Booze on Sandringham Road Intake, was granted permission to sell alcohol by councillors on the licensing committee back in June.

The licence permits the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises between 8am to 11pm, seven days a week.

But Doncaster Trading Standards has called for the shop’s licence to be reviewed with the backing of South Yorkshire Police who said illicit tobacco can be linked to organised crime.

The shop already had its licence revoked back in February this year for similar offences for it to be reinstated four months later.

In documents seen by councillors, Greg Bristol from Doncaster Trading Standards said Intake Booze ‘continues to be a front for illicit tobacco sales’

In July, trading standards received a complaint the shop was selling illicit tobacco products. Officers carried out a test purchase in September and were sold two packets of Rothmans Demi 20s at £4 each.

The packaging ‘did not comply with regulations’ and ‘had not been subject to UK duty’ and were ‘smuggled’ into the country.

The test purchase was said to be recorded on video and the seller was identified by officers as the previous licence holder.

The store was allowed to sell booze again on the condition it didn’t stock and supply any alcohol over 6.5% in strength.

But an inspection found Frosty Jack cider at 7.5%, Debowie lager at 7% on sale in store.

“Intake Booze, in various guises, has been open since 2015. In that time the Trading Standards Service has prosecuted all three business owners for sale of illicit tobacco products.

“The premises continues to be used as a front for illicit tobacco sales.”

Police sergeant Derek Barker said South Yorkshire Police were fully behind trading standards.

“South Yorkshire Police support Doncaster Trading Standards review of the premise,” he said.

“The sale of illicit tobacco can be linked to organised crime, and these premises are providing an outlet for such activity to be carried out. This has the potential to lead to a rise in crime and disorder within the Doncaster area.”

A decision on the future of the shop’s licence will be made at a meeting in Civic Office on Friday, November 16.