Doncaster toilets win ‘Loo of the Year Awards’

Three Wetherspoon pubs in the area have won acclaim for the quality and standards of their toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2018.

The Gate House in High Street and The Red Lion in Market Place, both in Doncaster, as well as The Old Market Hall in Market Street, Mexborough, have each been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors – the highest award possible.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded from bronze to platinum with unacceptable toilets not graded at all. The platinum rating is given only to outlets which offer ‘exceptional toilets.’

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Gate House manager, Benjamin Leese, said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2018 managing director, Mike Bone, said: “The toilets at the three pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pubs richly deserve their platinum awards – the highest individual award the judges can deliver.”