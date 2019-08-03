Diesel trains now allowed on Doncaster-Wakefield Westgate line

Railway disruption

It was reported on Saturday morning that the damage to the overhead wires between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster/Sheffield was causing major disruption to journeys between these stations.

Northern train services tweeted at 3.35pm that this however will not affect the Leeds - Sheffield and the Leeds - Doncaster routes as they are operated with electric trains.

They are currently in the process of sourcing diesel trains to provide a service over this route, and said that the line is not expected to be available for electric trains all day.

"Trains have now run over the affected route in both directions but please note that short notice delays and cancellations may still occur," they added.