Doorstep seller wanted by police for conning Doncaster woman out of £500

A doorstep seller is wanted by the police in Doncaster for a woman out of £500.

South Yorkshire Police said the man took a woman’s card and withdrew the cash from her account after calling at her home.

A police warning has been issued about doorstep callers in Doncaster

The force said he is calling at the homes of ‘vulnerable people’ and selling items including tablecloths, with one woman charged £80 for items which were only worth £5.

PCSE Rob Bell, of the Doncaster Central Local Policing Team said: “He is deliberately targeting vulnerable older people and once in the house will bully targets into buying.

“He has taken a card from one lady and stolen £500 from her account so is wanted.

“South Yorkshire Police strongly advise not to buy anything from doorstep sellers and do not let them in.”

He is white, 6ft 1ins tall, slim and was last seen wearing a blue sports jacket and blue trousers. He was also carrying a large sports bag.

He is working with another man who is white, tall, slim and was last seen wearing a green jacket and a beanie hat.