Dozens of South Yorkshire jobs lost following collapse of butchery firm 

Dozens of jobs have been lost in South Yorkshire following the collapse of the Crawshaw Group butchery firm.

Butcher's chain Crawshaw closed 35 stores and one factory after appointing administrators last week - resulting in 354 job losses altogether.

COURT: Daughter’s heart-wrenching tribute to mum killed by partner in Sheffield flat



In South Yorkshire, 49 jobs have been lost, with a production and warehouse facility at Hellaby the worst affected, with 14 members of staff axed.

CRIME: Paramedics, police officers and firefighters attacked by Bonfire Night yobs in Sheffield

Another 11 jobs at the firm’s head office at Hellaby have gone along with eight at the shop on The Moor in Sheffield, nine at the Bramley shop and seven at the Rotherham shop.

INVESTIGATION :Police probe into robbery at Sheffield supermarket



Administrators are now seeking a buyer for the business in a bid to preserve the 261 remaining jobs.

The Crawshaw Group, which runs a chain of butcher's shops in the North and Midlands, has closed 35 stores and one distribution centre, resulting in the loss of 354 jobs nationally.

Just 19 stores remain open after 35 ceased to trade over the weekend.

The collapse of the company came after several years of financial losses.

According to its latest set of results for the six months to July 29, the group posted revenue of £21.6 million and a pre-tax loss of £1.7 million.