A building in Barnsley has gone up in flames, with this dramatic photo showing smoke billowing from the property.

Firefighters were called to what South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said is an abandoned building in Monk Bretton today at 3.15pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said three fire engines had been sent to the two-storey building on Lamb Lane.

Nobody is believed to have been inside the building when it went up in flames.