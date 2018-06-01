DRAMATIC PICTURES: Van crashes over bridge and into Sheffield waterway after alleged police chase

A van crashed over a bridge and into a waterway after being involved in a police chase through a Sheffield estate, a resident today claimed.

These dramatic pictures emerged this afternoon and show how a Transit van smashed through part of a concrete bridge before ending up in Short Brook in Westfield at about noon.

The vehicle.

Resident Mark Hydes, who took these dramatic pictures, said the vehicle crashed after being pursued by a police car.

He added that two men were inside the van and police made one arrest at the scene while the other managed to get away.

The car chase and arrest claims have not been confirmed by police and the force has not released any details about the incident yet.

The crashed vehicle.

Mr Hydes, a 53-year-old chocolatier, said: "I heard the sirens going and looked out to see the van in the brook.

"There was a man in handcuffs but I believe the other one managed to get away.

"There was one police car at the scene at first and then three or four more turned up.

The van over the bridge.

"I don't know what it was about but it looked serious. You don't expect to look out and see something like that."

South Yorkshire Police and Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.