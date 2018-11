Dramatic video footage has been released of the fire by Sheffield Parkway.

Fire crews are currently tackling the fire on Manor Lane, close to the Parkway.

Fire in Sheffield - Credit: Dave Steadrick Stead

Video footage shared by Dave Steadrick Stead shows two portable cabins well ablaze as black smoke billows above.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said there is a lot of smoke in the area and traffic may be affected.

They have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible and for residents to keep their windows closed.