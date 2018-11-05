Drink driver crashes into police car in Doncaster

A drink driver crashed into a police car after failing to stop at a junction in Doncaster.

The motorist failed to stop at a T junction on Doncaster Road, Hampole, Doncaster, and collided with the side of a passing police car and ending up in a field.

The driver and passenger fled the scene but two arrests were made a short time later after a search involving officers and a police dog.

South Yorkshire Police said the driver was arrested for dangerous driving and drink driving.

He remains in police custody.

Nobody was injured in the incident.