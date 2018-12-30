Driver ‘rammed police’ during chase through Sheffield streets 

A driver rammed police during a chase through the streets of Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team tweeted that the red VW Golf hit a police car and other vehicle ‘in an effort to escape’.
READ MORE: Sheffield road sealed off as police deal with incident
The team added: “The pursuit was successfully resolved by tactical resources from the roads policing group.”
READ MORE: CCTV released in connection with Sheffield supermarket robbery
They also tweeted a picture of a knife and vehicle they recovered.
The incident happened at just before 1am this morning.
READ MORE: Man, 27, dies after car hits wall and street light in Doncaster
Police did not state where the pursuit took place.
The driver was charged and remanded into custody.