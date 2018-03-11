Driver RAMMED Sheffield police vehicle in bid to escape

A Sheffield driver involved in a police chase rammed a police vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The incident took place last night, when the driver of a Range Rover failed to stop for police.

A spokesman for the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team said yesterday: "The vehicle was pursued with the offender ramming into the Police vehicle. The offender ran from the car but SYP’s finest officer’ managed to catch and arrest him.

"He will be spending the night in a less comfortable cell."

Officers also caught the driver of a Ford Focus who they saw driving erratically on St Mary’s Gate, Sheffield last night.

The spokesman added: "The vehicle was stopped and the driver found to be uninsured – vehicle seized."