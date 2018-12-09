Driver’s desperate plea for help to find £15,500 Audi stolen from Sheffield home

A driver has urged people to be on the lookout for his £15,500 Audi, which was stolen from outside his Sheffield home overnight.

Liam Yorke, of Churchdale Road, in Frecheville, says he was devastated to wake up this morning and find his ‘pride and joy’, a silver Audi A7, had been taken while he slept.

The distinctive Audi A7 which was stolen from outside Liam Yorke's house in Frecheville, Sheffield

The 28-year-old steelworker has urged people to look out for the distinctive vehicle, which features blacked-out windows and 20-inch rota alloys.

READ MORE: Knife-wielding thieves steal motorbike in Sheffield

He says it was taken at some point during the night, while he, his partner and his two step-children, aged five and seven, were sleeping.

Thieves also took his partner’s purse and a bag containing equipment she uses in her role as a community nurse, among other items.

Mr Yorke said: “I was absolutely devastated when I found out the car had gone. It’s my pride and joy, which I’ve worked very hard and put in long hours to afford.”

READ MORE: This is how police plan to tackle spice abuse in Sheffield city centre

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.