Drivers warn of 'horrendous' conditions on Snake Pass

This was the scene on Snake Pass this morning, leading motorists to warn of 'horrendous' driving conditions.

After making his way over Snake Pass, driver, Ian Harvey, warned: "Just come over, it was horrendous."

He added: "We were heading towards Sheffield just descending from the top of Snake. Cars were stuck heading up the hill in the opposite direction. It was treacherous, solid-packed ice with snow and had most definitely not been gritted."

Mr Harvey was responding to a Tweet from the Snake Pass Watch account that was posted earlier today, which said: "Heavy snowfall on Snake Pass at present but no reported closure yet. Driving conditions described as being hazardous."

This comes after the Met Office issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for the region, forecasting 'frequent, heavy hail and snow showers' for today.