Drug dealer attacked trainee jockey in 'explosion of violence' at Sheffield pub

A Sheffield man who attacked a trainee jockey, leaving her with a broken collarbone, while on bail for drugs offences has been jailed for over a year.

Dad-of-two, Daniel Karim's drug dealing was brought to light when officers went to his then home in Phillimore Drive, Greenland on April 7 last year, just in time to see him leaving the property in a Transit van.

"From his home address a phone was searched. He was later stopped in the van by officers who intercepted him," prosecutor, Carl Fitch, told Sheffield Crown Court.

He added: "He had a bag that contained just short of £865 in cash. He had another mobile phone and what has been described as a 'dealer list' with a list of 12 people's names and the amounts they owe."

Karim, 28, was also found to be in possession of 1.76 grams of cannabis, with an estimated value of £20, the court heard.

When Karim's phones were examined they were found to contain text messages 'requesting the supply of cannabis,' said Mr Fitch.

Karim was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis, and the court heard that while he was on bail for the offence he became involved in an altercation with a 19-year-old woman at the Wybourn public house on September 25 last year.

Mr Fitch described how Karim began the attack by throwing his drink over the woman, before throwing the glass at her and eventually pushing her so forcefully she fell down three steps and on to the concrete floor.

He said: "She fractured her left collarbone, sustained grazing to her face, shoulder and knees and suffered bruising in those areas."

Mr Fitch said the woman was initially concerned that her injuries may affect her position as a trainee jockey, but told the court the young woman had confirmed she was still in a position to pursue that ambition.

Karim, now of HMP Doncaster, pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply cannabis and inflicting grievous bodily harm at earlier hearings.

Defending, Adam Birkby, said there was another side to Karim, who he said, now acknowledges he needs to turn his life around should he want to be able to watch his daughters, aged two and nine, grow up.

He said: "The [attack] wasn't pre-meditated, it was a flash of anger which resulted in injury to this young lady."

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, jailed Karim for 15 months.

He said: "You got involved in drugs, and when needed, you become involved in violent eruptions like on this occasion. You couldn't have complained if I had jailed you for two years."

