Drug dealers who flooded Sheffield community with heroin and crack cocaine jailed 

A drug dealing duo who flooded a community with heroin and crack cocaine have been jailed.

Police described Givara Zamil and Sami Hussain as ‘significant streel-level Class A drug dealers’ who brazenly engaged in criminal activity in front of the public, including children, going about their daily business in Spital Hill.

Givara Zamil, left, andSami Hussain, right.

Both men were arrested in autumn last year during a police operation and later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine, at Sheffield Crown Court in December.

Zamil, aged 32, formerly of Lindley Heights, Firth Park, and Hussain, aged 34, formerly of Carwood Green, Pitsmoor, were each sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison on Friday, February 8.

After the sentencing hearing, PC Gareth Webb said: “The local community voiced concerns to the police about drugs supply in Spital Hill, something we are determined to tackle in order to keep people safe.

“As such, officers from the tasking team carried out a two-month investigation against those involved and identified Hussain and Zamil as the principal dealers.

“The courts heard how Hussain and Zamil were significant street-level Class A drugs dealers who engaged in criminal activity in front of members of the public, including children, who were going about their daily business in Spital Hill.

“On three separate occasions, officers recovered large amount of heroin and crack cocaine the pair had hidden in different locations on Spital Hill in order to deal. Both Zamil and Hussain were linked to the drugs by forensic work.

“I am pleased they pleaded guilty and have now received custodial sentences for their crimes.”