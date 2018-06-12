Duo who ram-raided Doncaster supermarket still on the loose

A duo who ram-raided a Doncaster supermarket before fleeing with a stash of mobile phones are still at large.

Two men used a black BMW to ram through shutters at the Tesco store in Edenthorpe on Friday, June 1, at about 3am.

Once inside they stole about 30 mobile phones from shelves and fled the scene. The car was later found burned out in Kirk Sandall.

Police have spent the last two weeks probing the incident, including trawling through CCTV footage, but a force spokesperson confirmed today that no arrests have been made so far.

Fortunately nobody was injured in the ram-raid as the store was closed at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.