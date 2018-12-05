East 17 to play Christmas show in Sheffield

Boy band favourites and festive chart toppers East 17 are to play a seasonal show in Sheffield next week.

The London chart stars will present their “Christmas with East 17” show at The Plug on December 12.

East 17 are coming to Sheffield this Christmas

The band are best known for their 1994 Christmas smash Stay Another Day which has now become a seasonal Christmas music staple.

Formed in 1991, the group enjoyed a string of successes in the 1990s with hits such as House Of Love, Deep, Let It Rain and Steam.

During their career, they achieved 18 top twenty singles and four top ten albums, and were one of the UK's most popular boy bands during the era, aided by strong tabloid interest in their 'bad boy' image compared to the 'clean cut' image of rivals Take That.

The group have sold over 18 million albums and 1.8 million singles in the UK.

The evening will also feature a Mariah Carey tribute act.

Tickets for the show are priced at £10 and are available from the box office or at www.the-plug.com