Column: Turning over a new leaf can be good for both teachers and the students

We’re now well into the New Year and Sheffield schools are getting ready for a return to work on Monday.

It’s one of the latest starts to the January school calendar that is possible. It’s certainly a much more relaxed situation than a few years ago when schools opened their doors once again on January 2.

I realise as a parent myself that mums and dads want to know what their kid is getting up to at school.

Teachers have been particularly appreciative of this week’s holiday at the beginning of January. Having the extra time to wind down after Christmas gives us the opportunity to return even more refreshed.

And, of course, many of us will be using this time to beginning planning for the new term. This is something that’s a lot easier to do once the Christmas tree is down and we’re back in a working frame of mind.

The late return in January naturally links with the late finish before Christmas. By the time Sheffield schools had finished for the year in December, there was only two days before Christmas Day – this is one of the latest ends to the first term.

I prefer it this way round. It’s better to have the children at school when Christmas is a focus – because they can take part in festive hool-related activities and so parents don’t have to too many days with overexcited kids!

This side of the holidays, having a long break in January allows children to have a proper, relaxing holiday.

Returning just after New Year often means pupils return to school incredibly tired – many have just enjoyed a week of late nights with family parties and time playing with new stuff.

The longer break in January allows normal service to resume and there can be more time to get back into the working frame of mind – this applies to teachers as well as students!

The New Year is, of course, a time for resolutions. A great deal of good can be done if teachers and children return to school with the idea of turning over a new leaf. The focus of a New Year’s Resolution linked to teaching will depend on the school, teacher and child concerned.

For children, it may be as simple as keeping books neater or making more of an effort to contribute positively to lessons. Teachers might want to include a greater range of tasks in their classes, improve marking or aim to boost a wall display.

Any constructive target could have a major impact on teaching and learning.

For me, it comes down to communication. My New Year’s Resolution is to improve communication with parents, both on a personal level and to help the school.

I realise as a parent myself that mums and dads want to know what their kid is getting up to at school. Too many times, they disappear into school in a morning and emerge in the afternoon with the events between 9am and 3pm never to be spoken of again. It can be frustrating for those at home asking “what happened today at school?”

Teachers can make more of an effort, and that is what I will aim to do in the coming months. Part of this comes through making direct contact with parents. Telephoning parents every now and again can be really helpful.

For many teachers, the only time they call home is when the child in question has done something concerning.But a call to say “well done” can be much more powerful and reinforce positive messages given in the classroom.

And it’s also time for teachers – even those who are reluctant – to embrace new technology to keep parents informed. Hundreds of schools are using Facebook and Twitter to keep parents abreast of what’s going on.

This gives them the chance to see the learning and the excitement that takes place in lesson time – something uncommunicative children may not pass on. So in the New Year, it would be great to see more schools roll out their Twitter accounts to post these fabulous updates – and to see more teachers sharing what’s going on in their classrooms.

I try to retweet the good work of these schools via my Twitter account (@Sheff_Schools) and would love to hear from you.