Education Column: ‘Another nail in the coffin of student loan system - but it refuses to die’

Students sitting A-Level exams in Sheffield schools this week will have one eye on their desired university place, while the other may well be staring aimlessly at the prospect of taking on so much debt.

Sixth form students I’ve spoken to this week just cannot get away from the dual-pronged pressure society puts them under. On the one hand, they’re urged to focus on an extremely hard set of exams and perform well on the day, so they can move one step closer to their career goals. And on the other, we are landing them with a £27k debt for the next chapter of their learning.

Their head is in a vice which is slowly being tightened year on year, and we are approaching breaking point. Being saddled with repayments for the rest of your working life is not much of a reward for trying hard in A-Level exams. What kind of society lands these huge financial burdens on young, often vulnerable minds, when we all know they will not be repaid in full?

And what kind of legacy is this going to leave for society?

A committee in the House of Lords this week painted a gloomy picture of the loans system at Higher Education.

Lord Forsyth, who was on the cross-party economic affairs committee, raised concerns about the accounting methods used by the treasury which appear to shelve huge amounts of debt to some distant point in the future. A loan to a student is not officially classed as a debt to the treasury until it is written off some 30 years after the money has been handed out. At that point, whatever has not been paid back will become part of the debt on record.

By 2044, it’s estimated student loan debts for the country will have exceeded £1 trillion – it’s a problem we are conveniently passing on to the next generation.

The current loan system also favours the better off students going to university. Those from poorer backgrounds will end up with a bigger sum of cash to pay back and those who don’t end up working in highly paid jobs will likely feel the pinch of repayments harder.

The committee findings are yet another nail in the coffin of the student loans system, and yet stubbornly it refuses to die.

The whole system is broken – from the illusion that it’s students who pay the fees, right through to the high interest being charged on debts that may never even need repaying. Student fees – introduced by a Labour government and famously beefed up by Nick Clegg’s coalition – have completely failed to achieve what they were set out to.

As far as passing the expense on to those studying, it’s been an epic fail and the illusion the public are no longer contributing will burst in the coming years.

But allowing universities to set their own fees was also supposed to create a market, with universities being held more accountable for courses and only charging the full rate of £9,250 a year if it is a centre of excellence.

This has not happened. Universities all raced to charge as much as they could, and the fees have nothing at all to do with the quality or quantity of the teaching time.

The young people of Sheffield, still living at home and studying meticulously for their A-Levels, are about to enter a very different year of education. They will have far less one-to-one contact time with university lecturers than they do with teachers. The teaching itself may be reduced to as little as eight hours a week, with a much stronger emphasis rightly given on independent learning than being spoon-fed.

And yet the financial metre will start running from the moment they cross the threshold – and it will not stop until 30 years after.

Isn’t it time we all stopped pretending this system is working and did something? The answer must surely come in the form of tax – both for those studying and people in the wider society who undoubtedly benefit.

Folks may shudder at the ‘T’ word, but we simply have to pay more to support public services. If not, children currently in pre-school are going to inherit one almighty bill.