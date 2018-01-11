Education: Monumental errors of judgement on education by the Prime Minister

As Sheffield schools gently settled back into routine during the first week of the New Year, tectonic shifts in learning were registered in London – and the shockwaves could well be felt across the nation.

There was certainly nothing gentle about the first days of 2018 for Theresa May and the Department for Education. In a tumultuous 12 hours on Monday night and Tuesday morning, the education minister resigned from the cabinet and was promptly replaced.

What she would not do is wage a war on teachers. She would not assault the pay and conditions of the industry.

This was swiftly followed by the resignation of the repugnant Toby Young, who finally saw fit to fall on his sword after numerous misogynistic tweets.

The departure of Justine Greening – a former Oakwood Comprehensive School student – is particularly bad news for education.

This is not because she was a shining star revolutionising teaching and learning. Nor is it because she gave incredible public performances to launch new education policies. But Justine Greening was about as good a Tory education minister as you’re likely to get.

She talked passionately about social mobility, she was from South Yorkshire, she knew about people who struggled to get a foothold in life, she understood how important education was to give young people better lives.

Coming through the comprehensive system and going on to have a very successful career, Greening knew the value and opportunity these schools can offer to children of all backgrounds. She spoke proudly about them.

She did not wave the flag proudly for the government’s flagship return to grammar schools, a policy that sunk along with Theresa May’s hopes of getting a majority back in last year’s election.

Instead, Justine Greening did start to show green shoots of hope in some areas.

Unlike Michael Gove, she was keen to talk to teaching unions, listen to the needs of teachers and consult on a range of different areas. This had been unspeakable during the Gove era that was so damaging to our nation’s education system, and many teachers were warming to the approach of Greening.

Last week, she revealed a new budget to improve literacy outcomes for disadvantaged students and Greening also refused to be impressed by the Tory obsession with the ridiculous Free School idea. In short, given that we have a Tory government propped up by a minority Northern Ireland party, Justine Greening was doing a decent job. What she would not do is wage a war on teachers. She would not assault pay and conditions. She refused to inflict her own ideas on a profession without hearing from the experts first.

She just didn’t fit the criteria needed to be a Tory in charge of schools. Instead we have Damien Hinds, a former business man who went to a grammar school, read at Oxford University and was president of the Oxford Union. Now, that’s more like it.

Justine Greening, though, had the last laugh. Instead of being palmed off to a department she didn’t believe in, she resigned. This left egg on the face of Theresa May and when the time comes when she is forced out of Number 10 that moment will, in retrospect, prove pivotal.

As will Theresa May’s defence earlier this week of Toby Young, who had been appointed to the board of the new Office for Students university regulator.

May said she was “not impressed” with his language on Twitter when sexist, homophobic and other offences posts were revealed.

But making sexual comments about women very publicly is not in any way acceptable. While Jared O’Mara was suspended from Labour and investigated, Toby Young was supported by his colleagues.

Our universities are supposed to be beacons that offer young people a chance to better themselves and be more tolerant. They should not be regulated by a man who cannot even regulate himself.

Theresa May has made two monumental errors of judgement this week, both involving key figures in education. Recent surveys have identified education asthe third most important topic to British voters. That may well be a 12-hour nightmare shift that our Prime Minister lives to regret.