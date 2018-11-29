Education to headline new festival

Education in South Yorkshire will take centre stage next year as a brand new festival comes to Sheffield Hallam University.

The Sheffield Hallam University Festival of Education, which will take place in June 2019, will combine a festival-style atmosphere, celebrating recent achievements and developments in education in the region, with provocative and stimulating debate about current and emerging challenges to the young people in the South Yorkshire region.

The festival will bring together over 100 speakers, groups and organisations from local, regional, national and international education systems - with hundreds of teachers, early years practitioners, head-teachers, education policy makers, business leaders and politicians expected to attend over the two days.

Speakers - who are being announced in the lead-up to the festival - will include Sameena Choudry, founder of Equitable Education and a national leader of #WomenEd; David Weston, chief executive of the Teacher Development Trust; Dame Alison Peacock, chief executive of the Chartered College of Teaching; Ann Mroz, editor and digital publishing director of the Times Educational Supplement; and Matt Hood, inaugural director of the Institute for Teaching.

Professor Sam Twiselton OBE, director of the Sheffield Institute of Education at Sheffield Hallam, said: "At the festival's heart is a mission to celebrate and showcase the fantastic practice happening in our region.

“We want to share the expertise of our education professionals and stakeholders right across the sector, debate their different perspectives and shine a light on the brilliance of education in South Yorkshire in a way that is both profound and creative.

"But this is not a conference. With music, art, performances, good food and other cultural events throughout the two-day event across our city cmpus, we’ve got the festival feeling well and truly covered."

Sean Cavan, festival director and head of business Engagement at SIoE, said: "This is a much-needed opportunity to bring together a wider range of professionals working in early years, schools and our regional employers who can really make a difference to the futures of young people in our region."

