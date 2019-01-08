‘Get outdoors and enjoy family time to beat school related stress’,  says our secret teacher

When Sheffield schools welcomed teachers and pupils back through their doors on Monday, heartswere heavy as the Christmas holidays came to an official end.

As no doubt many workers in other industries would agree, the festive period in late December and early January is perhaps the hardest to return to work from.

There were tears as my junior school daughter faced getting into the swing of things again, but by the end of the day she had forgotten it was her first day back.

This tends to be the case with most kids at school – by the time the first break comes around it’s like they’ve never been away.

Sadly, the return to school for many is just too stressful as they are troubled by work-related stresses and Seasonal Affected Disorder in what can be the gloomiest time of the year.

On my return to school, far from it being a happy new year I learned of at least three members of staff at different secondaries across the city who haven’t come back from the holidays because of stress and anxiety.

Chatting about the pressures of school life in the staff room has become somewhat of the norm over recent years, but just before Christmas a more experienced member of staff gave me a pearl of wisdom I hope I can benefit from.

It wasn’t some deep, philosophical gem from a self-help book that could change the world of teaching in the 21 st Century – just the simple advice to ‘get outside.’

In the depressing, cold and murky winter months that cause trouble for so many people, I was advised to get outdoors as much as is possible – whenever the weather allowed, whenever I had free time, whenever there was an opportunity to have family time.

It’s a valuable piece of advice to live your life by, actually, and the links between exercise and work- life balance are well known.

It’s not only about getting out to enjoy a walk or a bike ride, but also to make sure you preserve a decent chunk of your life to pursue hobbies.

What a joy it was, then, to read about infant school children of the city being heavily involved in a series of events linked to the progress of winter and the welcoming in of spring.

When schools signed up to the RSPB’s Birdwatch project, which runs between now and the end of this half term, they were agreeing to get involved not only with an environmental project but something that can improve their community and raise their spirits.

I’ve worked in primary schools where this project has been taken on in the past and it’s provided fabulous long-term learning opportunities for both teachers and pupils.

Imaginative practitioners can link outdoor studies such as this to the English and Maths curriculum and provide valuable artistic opportunities as well.

It’s so much more than simply filling up bird feeders and spending an hour bird spotting, which are the minimum requirements of the project.

Getting the children of Sheffield outside as often as possible might just be a new leaf turned over at New Year that could improve the way we feel and the attitude we have to work during 2019.

The higher up the school programme you go, the harder it is to build trips and outside activities into the curriculum, but it’s something that parents can also take on board as they look for things to do at the weekends.

That one bit of advice offered to me in a busy and stressed-out staffroom could be the motivation that helps stressed-out Year 10 kids cope better with a difficult and challenging time.

I’m not saying it can make everything better, but it sure might help with stress levels and may have an impact on obesity levels too.

So, teachers, parents and children alike - get outside more in 2019.

Turn off the X Box, put the TV on standby and use what little daylight we have in these miserable months to help you feel better and more able to tackle what school throws at you.