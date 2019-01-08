Route to creative industries 

Third Angel and Theatre Deli Sheffield are teaming up again to run a series of workshops for young people, Future Makers 19.

They are aimed at those aged 14-19 who intered in theatre and film, but unsure how to get into the business, or those who just fancy giving something creative a go.

The workshops are open to all levels of ability, no previous experience is necessary. They take place on Saturdays in Sheffield, are completely free and full of practical tips. Each day looks at a different aspect of theatre and film production and is taught by industry professionals, to give young people a real chance to get the low down on what they can expect from a career in the creative industries and how to get started.

Future Makers was launched three years ago, after Third Angel realised there were no or very few free drama or film classes in the city and so inevitably some young people were missing out.

Each workshop is stand-alone, so young people can attend one or all of the sessions that interest them, and they focus particularly on areas and roles within the creative industries that are not usually taught within school..

Workshops have previously been delivered in multiple venues across the city centre, but this year Future Makers will held at Theatre Deli and Sheffield Hallam University,and become a fixure on the Sheffield creative calendar at will be

Applications are now open for the workshops running through February and March via http://thirdangel.co.uk/creative-learning/future-makers-arts-award