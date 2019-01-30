Sheffield Hallam students teach youngsters paramedic skills

Youngsters at Primary Schools throughout South Yorkshire are being given lifesaving training thanks to paramedic science students at Sheffield Hallam University.

Children aged between five and 11 will learn CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and basic first aid training as part of a series of workshops delivered by Hallam students studying on the BSc paramedic science course.

The programme comes less than a month after the government revealed details of its new health education plans. Next year, schools in England will be required to teach life-saving skills to children as young as five, including dealing with common injuries as well as how and when to call 999.

Paramedic science student, Adam Price, who is leading the sessions, said: "The idea of a child learning vital skills, including CPR is fantastic. Being that person who may be called upon to help save a life is an amazing thing and it's so important to teach young people these skills. Not only is this a great opportunity for us as students to apply the skills we learn on our course to the real world, we get to pass on our knowledge to help to save more lives.” Sessions are run in collaboration with Active Leaders. Visit www.activeleaders.co.uk website for more.