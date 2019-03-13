South Yorkshire school reopens after two-day closure to ‘sterilise water supply’

A South Yorkshire primary school reopened today following a two-day closure after abnormal bacteria readings were registered in its water system.

Lacewood Primary School, in Bolton-on-Dearne, was closed on Monday and Tuesday after ‘abnormal bacteria readings’ were found in its water supply but its headteacher Jeanette Stratton said it opened as normal today.

Lacewood Primary School, Bolton-upon-Dearne. Picture: Google.

In a statement, she said: “As we’ve informed parents, part of routine maintenance includes regular water samples and temperatures being taken to test for any abnormalities.

“Following abnormal bacteria readings on Friday, a decision was taken to sterilise the water system, as a precaution and in line with guidance from the Health and Safety Executive.

“There have been no confirmed cases of illness at the school as a direct result of these abnormal readings.

“Following the sterilisation of the water system further water sample readings have come back as normal.”

