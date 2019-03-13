South Yorkshire school reopens after two-day closure to ‘sterilise water supply’

A South Yorkshire primary school reopened today following a two-day closure after abnormal bacteria readings were registered in its water system.
Lacewood Primary School, in Bolton-on-Dearne, was closed on Monday and Tuesday after ‘abnormal bacteria readings’ were found in its water supply but its headteacher Jeanette Stratton said it opened as normal today.
In a statement, she said: “As we’ve informed parents, part of routine maintenance includes regular water samples and temperatures being taken to test for any abnormalities.
“Following abnormal bacteria readings on Friday, a decision was taken to sterilise the water system, as a precaution and in line with guidance from the Health and Safety Executive.
“There have been no confirmed cases of illness at the school as a direct result of these abnormal readings.
“Following the sterilisation of the water system further water sample readings have come back as normal.”
