Student visits Japanese beauty college after winning a gold medal

Rotherham College’s Hair and Media Make-up student Emily Smith was chosen to take part in a trip to a Japanese beauty college after winning a gold medal at World Skills UK last year.

During the week-long trip, which was Emily’s first abroad, she and her tutor Anne Derbyshire took part in hairdressing and make-up classes at Yamano Beauty College, as well as sightseeing in Tokyo, visiting Disneyland and attending a Urasenke Tea Ceremony, complete with getting dressed in a traditional kimono.

As part of the visit Emily entered an international competition at the Beauty College, which showcased the different styles of working of students from across the world. With a ‘party make-up’ theme, Emily had 20 minutes to create her look and was one of the first European students to take part in the competition.

Emily opted to use gold leaf and holographic eyeliner to compliment her British themed dress, created by students and tutors on the BA (Hons) Fashion degree course at Rotherham College.

Emily said: “It was one of the most amazing opportunities of my life and has given me an unforgettable experience which I will never forget.

“We were made to feel very welcome and I found the competition very eye opening as the Japanese style is quite different to ours. To say it was my first time abroad, I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Rotherham College is working with Yamano Beauty College to arrange for further groups of students to take part in future exchanges and hope to create more exciting new opportunities with the Japanese College.

To find out more about our Hair and Beauty courses, visit www.rotherham.ac.uk.