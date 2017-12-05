Eerie look inside Rotherham United's former Millmoor Ground

It was the home of Rotherham United for several decades - but now the Millmoor Ground has a distinctly empty feel.

These rare pictures - taken by urban explorers ProUrbex - give a rare glimpse inside the stadium.

Inside Millmoor.

They show the pitch maintains its well-manicured status but other areas are less well preserved.

An area where fans used to get refreshments behind one of the stands has become overgrown with wild flowers and greenery can also be seen growing in areas where thousands of supporters used to roar on the Millers.

Millmoor was the home ground of Rotherham County F.C. between 1907 and 1925 and then Rotherham United F.C. until 2008 when the team played at the now demolished Don Valley Stadium and then their new home The New York Stadium.

It is believed Millmoor has been in use again since 2016 for local youth football games.

Millmoor Ground.

Refreshments area.