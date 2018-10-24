Elderly man reunited with car after forgetting where he parked it in Sheffield city centre

Police in Sheffield reunited an elderly man with his car after he forget where he parked it in the city centre.

Officers from Sheffield Central NHP came to the rescue of the elderly gentleman yesterday after he misplaced his car when visiting the city centre from another county.

The man had tried for four hours to locate the car by himself, before going to Snig Hill Police Station for assistance.

PCSO’s helped the man, successfully finding his car and leaving him a happy customer.