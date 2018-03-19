Elderly South Yorkshire man followed and robbed by van driver

An elderly man was left shaken after he was followed by a van driver who later robbed him.

The 73-year-old was driving his white BMW X1 at the junction of Bly Road and Barnsley Road in Darfield when a dark blue van pulled up alongside him.

The van then followed the BMW driving in an aggressive manner along Barnsley Road and Doncaster Road before heading towards Ardsley Hill.

The van driver later attacked the man and stole the dashcam from inside the car.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The van is believed to have tried several times to attempt to block the road and force the BMW to stop.

"At the dual carriageway at Ardsley Hill, it is reported that the BMW came to a stop after hitting a kerb.

"It is then understood that the driver of the van assaulted the elderly man driving the BMW, taking the dashcam from inside the car before driving off in the van towards Stairfoot.

"While the elderly man wasn’t injured during the incident, he has been left shaken and upset.

"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving of either vehicle that morning and from any motorists travelling through that area who may hold dashcam footage."

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened between 9.15am and 9.45am on Friday, March 2, to come forward.

Contact police on 101 quoting incident number 275 of 2 March 2018.