Elderly woman’s death in Sheffield suburb not being treated as suspicious

Police say there are not treating as suspicious the death of a woman in her 80s in a Sheffield suburb. Police and paramedics responded to the incident which happened in Glebe Road, Crookes, yesterday. Glebe Road, Crookes (photo: Google). However, South Yorkshire Police now say they are not treating her death as suspicious.