Electric bikes stolen in retail park raid in Sheffield

High value electric bikes were stolen in a raid at a retail park in Sheffield.

The bikes were taken from Trek at Fox Valley, near Stocksbridge, at around 11.40pm on Monday November 19.

This van was used in a retail park raid in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said the bikes are worth a ‘considerable amount’.

They were loaded in a van by thieves involved in the raid and driven away from the shop.

Bikes like this were stolen from Fox Valley in Sheffield

Photographs of bikes similar to those stolen have been released by the police.

A CCTV image of the van used in the raid has also been published.

Sergeant Dave Cremin, of the Sheffield West neighbourhood policing team, said: “Should you see a bike similar to the ones pictured remember they may have been legitimately purchased and not the ones from this incident.

Bikes like this were stolen from Trek at Fox Valley, Sheffield

“We have no other information regarding the vehicle apart from what can be made out from the image."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.