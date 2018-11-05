Emergency city centre roadworks could cause rush hour chaos in Sheffield tonight

Drivers in Sheffield are being warned of potential rush hour disruption tonight – as emergency roadworks take place on a key city centre route.

Electricity distributor Northern Powergrid is carrying out emergency repairs on Suffolk Road, near St Mary's roundabout - with the work set to run into this evening’s rush hour.

The works are taking place near St Mary's roundabout.

"We have temporary traffic lights in place to help the flow of traffic however there is some disruption to traffic,” a spokesman said.

“Whilst our teams are working quickly and safely to complete repairs to our underground power network work as soon as possible, they are anticipated to continue into early this evening.

"We'd like to thank motorists for their patience whilst we carry out these emergency works and reassure them that we are doing everything we can to keep people on the move during this time."

The problems could cause disruption to people making their way to Bonfire Night celebrations in Sheffield tonight.

