Emergency incident as PCSO steps in to save a life in Doncaster Market Place

Hero police community support officer Natalie Martin sprang into action to save the life of a man found unconscious and not breathing on a Doncaster street.

Natalie was on patrol with another officer in Doncaster market on Sunday September 30, a quiet day in the area, when the market was not open.

She saw a man in a doorway at Market Place and became concerned about his appearance, as his skin appeared grey.

He was not breathing – so she sprang into action with cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, while her colleague called for an ambulance.

Natalie said: “It was on a Sunday, which is not a market day, so the market was really quiet.

“As I went up, I saw he was not moving. His skin was grey and his lips were blue.

“I thought he was dead at first. But I stretched him out. I could get a faint pulse, but there was no breathing.

“My colleague called an ambulance straight away. I checked for serious injury and then started CPR. I kept on with it until the ambulance arrived.

“When they got there they took over, and used a defibrillator.”

It is understood the man was later released from hospital two days later. He has since thanked Natalie for what she did.

Natalie, aged 30, who has been with the force for 12 years, is also one of the first aiders at Doncaster Police Station.

But it is only the second time she has been called on to use CPR. The last time, she was upset to be unable to save the individual.

She said: “I just went into autopilot. You don’t make any conscious decision, you just do what is needed. I was a bit shocked and it felt like a surreal experience. I feel like I’ve achieved something that has made a difference.”

Insp Lynne Lancaster, who leads the Donaster central neighbourhood policing team, said: “We’re very proud of Natalie – she was probably the best person to be there at the time.”

