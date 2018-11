Emergency services were called to Meadowhall tonight amid reports of another stabbing.

Police and ambulance were called to the shopping centre at around 8pm this evening.

Shoppers on social media have said armed police were in attendance, a cordon has been set up and forensic officers were examining the scene.

Videos shared on Twitter and Facebook show police diverting cars away from the entrance to the centre nearest Argos.

South Yorkshire Police say they will be making a statement imminently.