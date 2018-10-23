Emergency services deal with collision close to school in Barnsley 

Emergency services are dealing with a collision close to a primary school in Barnsley this morning.

Parents received this message from Jump Primary School this morning

Parents at Jump Primary School, Jump, received a text from the school this morning advising them that Roebuck Hill has been partially closed following an ‘accident’.

They have been urged to walk to the school if possible.

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police but it has been suggested online that a car and bicycle may have been involved.

More to follow.